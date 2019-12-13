Oxford Elementary celebrates state bicentennial with obscure songs and facts

OXFORD — Every birthday needs cake; Alabama’s 200th is no exception.
At the end of Oxford Elementary School’s bicentennial celebration Friday afternoon — a short selection of state-related songs and important history facts performed by the school’s fourth-graders — a sheet cake in red, white and blue was wheeled out with “200” written in number candles. More than 800 schoolchildren sang “Happy Birthday” to the state along with Mayor Alton Craft and state Rep. Steve Hurst. Hurst’s wife, Linda, blew out the candles.
After the program ended, Angie Hurst, fourth-grade teacher, co-writer of the program and Steve Hurst’s cousin, said the cake was for faculty. The kids, she said, had been served vanilla mini-cupcakes from Walmart at lunchtime.
“There were 71 dozen cupcakes,” Hurst said, that she packed into her car to bring to school that morning. “It was five big cases.”
Kids learned more than the value of a cupcake. The program, co-written with music teacher Kaitlyn Melton, included some obscure information about Alabama and its traditions, made easy to understand through folk tunes and native chants. Consider a song about the state’s five capital cities — yeah, that many — listing them off with one verse each: St. Stephens, Huntsville, Cahaba, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery.
“Five capitals, mercy me; never heard of two of them, only maybe heard of three,” goes the chorus.
Or maybe consider the plight of the boll weevil, and the farmers who had to live with it in the early 1900s. The kids sang about it, too, in a traditional tune that tackled the way the weevil worked its way from Mexico to Alabama and gobbled up cotton crops so completely that farmers had to plant something else — indirectly creating agricultural diversity in the state. Enterprise has a monument to the big-snouted cotton killers, they’re so beloved.
Melton, teaching in her first year at Oxford, said she’d learned a few new facts about the state while working with Hurst to develop the script, like the long line of capital cities.
“That’s kind of what we’re hoping, is that what they’re singing will teach the adults something new about our state,” Melton said. “That’s what I told the kids: I didn’t know everything until we started planning this. We were just learning along the way, just like you were.”
The kids practiced six times a month starting in August, just after the two teachers crafted the show. It was first performed Nov. 5 in a performance for parents, with Friday’s performance for the students and faculty. It took about two weeks to cut down a list of songs that weren’t cliche — “Sweet Home Alabama,” beloved though it may be, seemed too on-the-nose to the scribes — or in the wrong spirit for elementary-age kids.
Hurst said songs are a great way to connect the kids with Alabama’s history, not only because the tunes are catchy and easy to sing along with, but because that’s how people used to share information over generations.
“That’s how people told their stories passed them down,” she said. “They couldn’t read or write, so they used music to pass their stories down.”