OXFORD -- There is always a great deal of activity at the white two-story Victorian era home on Main Street in Oxford.
Homeowner Renee Medeiros is accustomed to the sounds of footsteps in the stairwell, doors opening and closing, knocking, banging and other sounds from inside the home.
Her five-bedroom, three-bath house is usually occupied by short-term renters who stay in three or four bedrooms, both upstairs and downstairs, at any given time. She knows their comings and goings account for the majority of the noise and movement in the house.
But it doesn’t explain the woman wearing a Victorian era, high-waisted, full-skirted dress, with dark hair combed neatly into a bun, who was standing near the top of the stairs last month.
An apparition
“About a month ago, I came up the stairs, and when I got to the top, I looked to the left, and I saw a woman standing there a white dress, you know, tight at the waist, and she had her hair up. And she looked over at me for a second or two, then she's gone,” Medeiros said.
“The strange thing is, when I finally mentioned something about seeing a ghost, Brittany (a tenant) started telling me about her experience. She said she was sitting on the bench near the bottom of the stairs talking to Jim (another tenant), and she just got this strong feeling that someone was staring down at her from above, like someone else was there watching them and listening, and she never told anyone, so I didn’t know anything about it.”
Medeiros said during this brief encounter, she recognized the woman.
"She is the same woman in an old black and white photo I have of the Cooper family," she said.
She removes the photo from a protective sleeve and points to the third young lady from the left.
"I believe it's her."
The Cooper Family Dynasty
Charles Cooper and his wife, Harriet Johnston, were married in 1843. Of their nine children, six were girls. According to local historians, much of present-day Anniston and Oxford are descended from this family.
In the 1860s, Cooper owned hundreds of acres of land in Anniston. He profited greatly from timber and iron ore on his property.
Circa 1878, he built and owned the first wholesale grocery store in Oxford. He was also associated with a private banking firm that was run by his sons, Oliver and Davis. Today, that bank is First National Bank of Oxford.
"He died in 1886 in this house. The grocery store and bank are still here on Main Street. But I don’t know what happened to the daughter or why she would be here now," Medeiros said.
Paranormal activity
Over the last few months, Medeiros and her renters have witnessed other paranormal activity.
“But we’ve talked about it, and nobody feels threatened. We are all just kind of used to it now. But we sleep with our doors locked," she said
She recounts several instances of unexplained phenomena with sincerity and a hint of nervousness.
“The other day, my renter from Germany woke to find an item from the kitchen on his dresser. He said his door was locked when he went to sleep and he didn’t leave his room during the night. How could that happen? We all talked about it, and no one is playing tricks on anyone,” she said.
And there’s the knocking noise in the foyer that sounds like something on the other side of the wall.
“Some of my other tenants told me about it, and I had not heard it,” Medeiros said. “And, I was standing here one day a couple weeks later, and I heard it.
“And they say it’s all over the house. But this area is where I heard it,” she said, while standing just inside the front door.
“Brittany is in a room, across the hall. She had one of those dreams where you're like awake, but she couldn’t move, and for at least 20 minutes she's trying to wake up, and she saw people coming through the walls that are in the time period clothing. They were all coming through the walls and were in her room.”
Lights, cameras and other activities
With its gingerbread trim on the outside, transom windows above the interior doors, and antique furniture, the home is beautiful inside and out, and it has been used this year for in several television productions. In late summer, a Netflix crew filmed part of a movie starring Robert Pattinson, of “Twilight” fame. It will air in 2020.
“My home has been used for scenes in two television shows, and Fox 6 News came out a couple of days ago to shoot video for an upcoming historic segment,” Medeiros said.
And WVTM 13, an NBC affiliate station, will be there Friday evening as Lesley Hyde and the Southern Ghost Girls prepare to conduct a ghost hunt and paranormal activity investigation. Medeiros contacted Hyde in hopes of finding answers to the unexplained activity in her home. The event will begin at 7 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend. Tickets can be purchased at www.southernghostgirls.com.
Medeiros wants to use any proceeds to offset costs involved in the upkeep of the home.
“I’m from Oregon. I have no ties here,” she said. “But I feel like I am a keeper of this house and the history of the families who lived here. I’ve never been this driven. It’s like this house has taken over me.”
