LINCOLN -- Fresh Start Recovery Ministries hosted a special “2019 Man Power” program Feb. 24 at the Lincoln Senior Center.
The program’s purpose was to empower men to take their rightful place in the home, church and community.
The event featured many local guest speakers, the majority of whom had previously been incarcerated.
Many spoke about their experiences while in prison and how to break the cycle.
“There is certainly a stigma when it comes to addicts,” FSRM founder and Director Tee Jay Wilson said. “We are hoping to help plant a seed within the community to help bring more awareness. It really does take a village to help overcome and help prevent substance abuse. Addiction is an epidemic and affects every community.”
Wilson said he first got the vision to give back while he was incarcerated in the St. Clair County Correctional Facility, serving time on a drug trafficking charge.
While on parole, Wilson continued his rehabilitation with Truth Recovery Ministries in Talladega and became assistant director after completing the program. The experience he gained at TRM helped make his vision become a reality.
FSRM officially opened in 2016.
Anthony Burgess, a client at FSRM, also spoke during the program.
“The energy was amazing,” he said. “I feel like this is the beginning of something great.”
Burgess noted that before coming to FSRM, he had been in prison for 19 years.
“There is a high degree of crime and even rape that goes on in prison. A lot of us turned to God to get through it,” he said.
FSRM’s mission is to “provide a reintegration program in a Christ-centered and structured environment, which combats addictive behavior.”
“Everyone has their troubles, and all addicts aren’t bad people,” Burgess said. “We need men to be a healthy part of the community, and many of us have been discarded or don’t know where to turn for help.
“Keep your eyes on God. There is never a wrong time with Him. I am free because of Him, and it is my now duty to reach out to others with compassion.”
Monica Mann, Johnny Washington and Ge´nesis gave special musical performances.
FSRM substance abuse counselor Ivi Dunnaville served as mistress of ceremonies.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson was also in attendance.
“Everyone was extremely entertained. It was truly a spiritual moment to hear how these men have turned their lives around and want to help others do the same,” Watson said. “It was great for our community, and we will do what we can to support them.”
Wilson added he hopes FSRM can host similar community outreach events in the future.
“I have already talked with the mayor about us helping to clean up Lincoln,” he said. “We also recently purchased a very large freezer that we hope to store foods to distribute to the less fortunate in the community. We want to continue to do what we can for not just our clients, but those in need.”
To find out more about FSRM, call 205-763-1044.