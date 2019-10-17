TALLADEGA -- The last act of the current Talladega City Council was to certify the election results naming its successors.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson is the only member of the city’s current governing body that will be returning to office after Nov. 4.
Councilman Jarvis Elston did not seek re-election this year and will be replaced by Vickie Robinson Hall. Incumbents David Street and Ricky Simpson were defeated by Joe Power and Betty Spratlin, respectively. Councilman Gerald Cooper also decided not to seek re-election and will be replaced by Trae Williams. Mayor Jerry Cooper was narrowly defeated by Timothy Ragland in a runoff last week.
In addition to Ragland, Hall and Power were both elected in the runoff as well. The council was set to canvass and certify the results Tuesday but could not establish a quorum, so certification had to wait until Thursday.
According to City Clerk Joanna Medlin, only one provisional ballot was cast during the runoff, and the city had been told by the Talladega County Board of Registrars that it should not be counted. The vote total certified Thursday was the same as what was released last week after the polls closed.
After taking care of the runoff results, much of the rest of Thursday’s council meeting consisted of Manager Beth Cheeks presenting each of the outgoing councilmen with a plaque thanking them for their service and their official portrait. Each of the council members took the opportunity to thank the city employees, the residents and their constituents.
“I tell you this, no mayor will ever love you people as much as this one does,” Jerry Cooper said after accepting his portrait. “I love Talladega and I love all the people in it. Thank you.”
Said Elston, “I just want to say once again that our employees really are our assets, and that Ms. Cheeks is my manager, the best manager this city has ever had.
“My family started out with me on this journey eight years ago, and I lost a couple of close family members along the way. I have already spoken with the next leader for Ward 2 and I want to let her and everyone else know, I will still be there for them if they need me.”
Said Street, “I want to thank all of my constituents for allowing me to serve. I look forward to seeing us move our city forward and I say that because it is all of us that are in this together.
“I’d like to thank my wife and my family for supporting me through two general elections and two runoffs, one that turned out the way I hoped it would and one that didn’t.
“I wish Joe Power success in this seat, especially since I might want it back one day. But I know he and the other new members will bring new energy, and I am looking forward to seeing them starting afresh.”
Said Simpson, “It has been an honor to serve, and I appreciate everyone. There have been good times and bad times, but in the end, everything worked out.
“I want to commend that red-headed lady over there (his wife, Angela), who I don’t think has ever missed a meeting, and that grandbaby with her. I just want everybody to know, it’s not as easy as just stepping up and making a vote. It’s not easy at all. You have to think about what’s best for everybody. But I’m proud of what we started, and I look forward to watching the city grow.”
Councilman Cooper also thanked his wife and daughter, and cast an optimistic note.
“There are no bumps in sight, everything looks smooth,” he said. “I look around here at the people I see here every night, and I see The Square in better condition than it’s ever been in. This council has started things in motion, and I know they are moving in the right direction.”
Said Cheeks, “It has been a pleasure working with all of you. It will definitely be different with a new group coming in.”
Power, Spratlin and Hall were also present at Thursday’s meeting and said they were looking forward to the opportunity to serve and thanked their families and constituents as well.
The new council members will attend a training session on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. in the council chamber. That session is open to the public.
Also Thursday, the council:
Screened a short video promoting the city made by the International City Manager’s Association featuring interviews with Heritage Hall Director Valorie White, AIDB President Dr. John Mascia and entrepreneur Kevin Smith. The video will be shown at the upcoming ICMA convention, on that organization’s website and on the city’s website;
Announced the next e-recycle day will be Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot;
Heard Cheeks announce that a person convicted in municipal court had been pardoned. The manager has pardoning authority but must inform the council, she said;
Approved outside expenditures to numerous agencies;
Approved a contract with Business Systems and Consultants of Birmingham for document scanning in the court office for 22 cents per page;
Approved a contract with Travellers Group for several types of insurance totaling $429,596.24; and
Approved special conditions for a grant for sewers at Georgia-Pacific.
Further coverage of Thursday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.