TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve expenditures to 15 nonprofit community service groups and outside agencies, based on requests from those agencies during the budget process earlier this year.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the expenditures are level funded with what the municipality gave last year.
The vote Thursday night will likely be the last action taken by the current council. All of the current council members except Council President Dr. Horace Patterson are leaving office Nov. 4.
The expenditures include:
The Boys and Girls Club, $11,500;
Community Life Institute, $4,750;
East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Senior Rx/Wellness Program, $21,000;
First Family Service Center, $5,500;
Hall of Heroes Inc., $12,500;
Isaiah House, $7,900;
Palmer Place Children’s Advocacy Center, $4,750;
Red Door Kitchen, $10,500;
Talladega First Inc. (Ritz Theatre), $63,000;
Samaritan House, $2,000;
Talladega City Board of Education, $92,000;
Talladega Heritage Commission, $56,340;
Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama, $3,000;
Talladega County Economic Development Authority, $26,000; and
NAACP Scholarship Fund, $1,500.
All 15 expenditures were passed with the same motion and minimal discussion.
The appropriation to the city Board of Education, among other things, provides matching funds for the Pre-K program.