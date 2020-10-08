You are the owner of this article.
Outer bands of hurricane will bring rain to area Friday, Saturday

NWS graphic from 10/8/20 for 10/10/20

A National Weather Service graphic from Thursday forecasting the possibility of severe weather in central Alabama on Saturday.

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- With Hurricane Delta making landfall, residents of Talladega and St. Clair counties can expect some unsettled weather as we move into the weekend. 

Chris Darden with the National Weather Service said the area will be dealing with the outer bands of the hurricane, with the core of the tropical system going over Mississippi.

Darden said Friday night football will possibly see showers, with temperatures in the upper 60s, but said he doesn't expect a rainout. 

He said the greatest chance of rain will be Saturday, with a 70 percent chance for the area. He added there is a low threat for spin-up thunderstorms and tornadoes Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will see a return to more scattered showers, with a 60 percent chance of rain.

