Out in front: Lincoln senior chases history

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School senior Ja’leel Harris has spent his entire cross country career running behind school-record holder J.R. Proctor.
On Sunday, Harris hopes he finally passes the 2021 Lincoln graduate by beating Proctor’s record time of 16 minutes, 52 seconds at the Class 5A state championship meet Saturday.
“When I practiced with him, I would always see him in front, and I would always be chasing after him,” Harris said. “But now it is like everyone on the team is chasing after me, so it just pushes me.”
Harris finished fifth overall or better in 10 of 11 meets this season. Oh, and his worst performance saw him finish way down at eighth.
“I didn’t expect this year for me to be top five, but I knew it was my last year, so I knew I had to go,” Harris said. “I wanted to go harder than I did last year.”
It isn’t just Harris that is surprised. Both coach Allison Miles and coach Michael Duff said he showed great potential last season, but both wondered if he would truly step into that No. 1 role this season.
Harris answered their questions early and often this season, finishing practice out in front, almost always by a sizable amount, every single time since the end of June.
“He goes above and beyond, and that is really what it takes to be out front, No. 1,” Miles said. “He might do the regular run that we’re doing and then go out and do a couple extra miles through the parking lots, but he also encourages the other runners. … He’s really blossomed as a leader on the team.”
Harris, still widely regarded as a quiet guy, doesn’t always say a lot. He prefers to pick his spots. One such moment came early in the season when Harris saw teammate Travis Cooley struggling to reach his goal of finishing in 18 minutes.
“He had a really bad race, and he was off where he wanted to be, and I saw after the race he was upset,” Harris said. “But afterwards I texted him, and I was like I know you can run an 18. And I was just telling him you’ve got to run some extra mileage if you want to get the 18, and he got it.”
That won’t be the last time Harris inspires the Golden Bears.
“We can use him as an example next year,” Duff said. “Like if you want to produce and get results like Ja’leel next year, you’ve seen what he did. He literally every day at practice worked as hard as he could.”
Ahead of the pack
Running that top spot every day in practice with such consistency was difficult, and Miles said she understands Harris' training predicament. Miles’ husband, Steven Miles, has complained to her about the difficulties of running alone.
“His times were worse because he doesn’t have anybody up ahead to look for to try to push him harder,” Miles said. “So it is terribly hard because Ja’leel is running against Ja’leel, and he’s got to have that feeling and that what does it feel like to push myself to run harder.”
Proctor, now a runner at Jacksonville State, still remembers how difficult it was pushing himself.
“Honestly, it is really tough,” Proctor said. “Because you are literally, you’re training alone, and I have definitely noticed a difference now that I am training in college. I am with guys that are all similar to me or faster than me, so I train with people every day.
"It is a lot different because when … your skill level is that much higher than everybody else’s like it is literally you alone. It is hard, but when you get there, you know you have to bring the effort every day.”
Proctor said running that far ahead of the pack can also be isolating.
“It gets lonely because the mind is like your main problem when you’re running,” he said.
Proctor cashed in his hard work for a 12th-place finish at the state meet last season, a mark which no Golden Bear has topped since the program began.
Harris owns the 14th fastest time this season in 5A, but Duff’s experience tells the coach that Harris will almost certainly beat his personal-record time of 17:18 when he runs Saturday.
So it’s possible that on Sunday morning, Proctor wakes up as the program’s second-most successful runner.
“That would be awesome for me,” Proctor said. “I won’t even be upset about it. Records are set to be broken.”
Proctor said it felt like he got to pass the torch to Harris when Procter handed him the baton during the 4x800 at the Class 5A state track meet in the spring, which was fittingly the last race Proctor ran as a Golden Bear.
“For me, it makes me proud to see that he stepped up and decided to be a leader of the team like that,” Proctor said. “It really means a lot to me because for me, with the relationship that we have, it was him showing me that he is going to carry on what I was doing. I am just proud of him for working so hard.”