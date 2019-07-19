So the stage is set for the Aug. 27 showdown to determine who will be the next leaders of the Talladega City Council and Board of Education.
Issues concerning a city splash pad, street paving, grass cutting, economic development and the general direction of the city will fall into the hands of whomever is elected to those two bodies.
Who those people will be is up to you.
Following last Tuesday’s qualifying deadline, here’s the complete field of candidates:
CITY COUNCIL
Ward 1: Dr. Horace Patterson (incumbent), Rodger Gunter and Dudley Gail Montgomery.
Ward 2: Vickey Robinson Hall, John Kidd and Duryea (Dewey) Truss.
Ward 3: Tom Lutchendorf, Joseph K. Power Jr. and David Street (incumbent).
Ward 4: Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop, Ricky Simpson (incumbent) and Betty Spratlin.
Ward 5: Joseph C. Ballow Sr., Travis Ford, Curtis Holman, Rev. Hugh Morris and
Howard (Trae) Williams III.
Mayor: Van Caldwell, Katie Campbell, Jerry Cooper (incumbent), Paul Ledbetter,
Timothy Ragland and Jennifer White.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Ward 1: Sandra Beavers and Dixie Bonner.
Ward 2: Mary McGhee (the incumbent) is unopposed.
Ward 3: Angela D. Estelle and Jake Montgomery (incumbent).
Ward 4: Chuck Roberts (incumbent).
Ward 5: James Braswell (incumbent) and Susan Slaughter Gaskin.
The Daily Home is already gathering the basic information on these candidates, including age, profession, family, political experience, etc. But we want to get their views on the issues that affect you.
That’s where you come in.
As a voting resident, it’s your job to make sure you gather as much information as possible on each of the candidates. Who are they? What is their vision for the city? What allegiances do they have? Where do they stand on the issues you care most about?
You can help us get the answers you need to make an informed decision and cast a confident vote on election day.
Send us questions you might have for the candidates and we can ask those questions during a candidate forum sponsored by The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, The Ritz Theater and The Daily Home. The forum will be at The Ritz at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, a week before the election.
Here’s a sample of the type of questions we’ve already received:
• Some people feel that we have moved passed racism in our city. Some people believe that racism still exists but we have made significant progress. Some people believe that racism exists and little or no progress has been made. Which statement best describes your feeling? Why do you feel this way?
• What do you think city officials can do to improve the appearance of West Battle St from Talladega Square on out to 275?
• What are your thoughts on the development of the Old Wehadkee Mill that is currently owned by the city?
• As a City Council member, the work is part-time. Will you be able to attend at least 50 percent or more of the council meetings barring unforeseen or uncontrollable circumstances?
We also welcome your questions. Please email them to news@dailyhome.com.