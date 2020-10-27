Organizers pleased with outcome of events designed to honor veterans, first responders (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- Organizers for Sunday’s Veterans and First Responders Parade and Day of Celebration say the event was a resounding success.
Donna Nicholson, one of the organizers, said while she did not have an exact count, easily over 100 vehicles participated in the parade and over 200 people came to Lakeside Park for live music and food.
Nicholson said the parade from Ashville to Lakeside Park in Pell City went off without a hitch, despite the length of the route. She said several car and motorcycle clubs participated, along with numerous police and fire departments from around the county.
The parade also saw involvement from outside the county with the Talladega Fire Department participating and two Jefferson County deputies escorting the parade on motorcycles.
Nicholson said people lined the streets, and several people were at Lakeside Park when the parade arrived.
Nicholson said many veterans also attended. Both the parade and festivities at the park began at noon Sunday,
Nicholson said Dee Ford’s Band and the Ronnie Melton Trio provided musical entertainment that began at noon and lasted until the end of the event. Nicholson said the festivities were set to stretch until 6 p.m. but ended early due to weather.
She said the event also featured a few speakers, such as state Reps. Craig Lipscomb (R-Gadsden) and Jim Hill (R-Moody). Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin also spoke, and Nicholson said Sheriff Billy Murray had planned to speak but was called away at the last minute.
“I think everyone had a good time,” Nicholson said.
She said she was blown away by the generosity of several of the groups that participated. Nicholson said both musical acts and food vendors donated their time at no cost.
As for whether the parade was the first in a new tradition, Nicholson said that remains an open question.
“It's a possibility,” Nicholson said, adding the event was fun for all involved.
She added she and fellow organizer Denise Ledbetter thank everyone who came out and made the day what it was.