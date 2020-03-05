Organizers hope STEAM event will help Fayetteville, Comer girls see the possibilities (with photo gallery)

SYLACAUGA -- More than 100 Fayetteville and B.B. Comer middle school girls participated in an annual “Girls in STEAM” (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event at Fayetteville School on Wednesday.
During the all-day event, the female students worked on a group STEAM project.
This year’s project required the middle-schoolers to focus on several technology practices, including robotics and coding.
“The girls were asked to create a visual display representing a woman who inspires them by using a Hummingbird robotics kit,” Stephanie Brooks, digital learning coach at Fayetteville, said. “After their visuals were complete, students used another technology tool, Flipgrid, to film their reflections on the projects.”
According to Brooks, some of the visual displays honored women such as former first lady Michelle Obama, country singer Carrie Underwood, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles, poet Maya Angelou and many more.
“The STEAM project allowed them to explore their creativity,” Brooks added.
Brooks said not only did the event give the girls a chance at additional hands-on STEAM learning, but it also allowed them to work together as a team.
“It was great because the students got to work with other girls that they don’t know or see every day.” Brooks said. “It really helped boost their self-confidence and leadership skills. As women, it’s important that we lift each other up.”
Brooks added several female students have expressed interest in pursuing STEAM-related careers.
“Our goal is just for them to know if they want to become an engineer, welder, work for a big tech company or any other STEAM-related job, that it’s possible. As educators, we don’t want them to limit themselves or their potential.”
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey praised the event, saying that type program helps educate girls on possible STEAM-related careers.
She said the “Girls in STEAM” program has been especially popular the last few years as more local schools have become STEAM or STEM (which includes the same subjects as STEAM except art) certified.
The Talladega County Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) collaborates each year with the school system to host the event.
“STEAM careers provide opportunities for breaking the norm, offering upward mobility and economic security for women and minority groups disproportionately affected by poverty,” Audrey L. Salgado, with the AAUW Talladega Branch, said. “Our branch empowers students to achieve their highest potential in all their endeavors.”
To learn more about the AAUW Talladega County Branch, visit https://talladega-al.aauw.net/.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.