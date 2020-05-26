Organizer of Talladega Classic Car Club cruise-in pleased with attendance (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Classic Car Club’s first cruise-in of the season attracted classic car owners and enthusiasts from Rainbow City, Oneonta, Lincoln and other nearby cities to Talladega’s main drag Saturday for an evening of outdoor socializing and a chance to show off their classic automobiles.
The three-hour event was organized by club member Edward Walker, of Talladega, and he was pleased with the turnout. Approximately 15 cars were parked at Towne Suites shopping center on Battle Street at 5:30 p.m.
“We had to cancel our first car show in April, so I wasn’t sure how many cars would show up, and some more may be on their way, but it’s mostly by word-of-mouth,” he said.
Walker and his wife, Mary, arrived in their red 1957 Chevy and agreed that after months of isolation at home, their COVID-19 concerns were minimal because the event was held outdoors.
Member Ray Milam, of Lincoln, said he welcomed the opportunity to get out in his 1957 Chevrolet pickup, although the pandemic is still on his mind.
“I did think about the possibility of exposure to the virus, but I feel safe outside here and I was ready to start going places,” he said. “I’ve stayed at home and quarantined and I don’t feel like I need to wear a face mask, and I can stand as far away from people as I want out here.”
He said he enjoys showing his collection of restored vehicles whenever he can.
“I have won some trophies with my El Caminos, but I’m here in my truck today,” he said. “I’ve done some work on it. It has a new paint job. I’m not sure of the name of the green I chose, but it was a popular color for these trucks back then.”
Groups of onlookers gathered around the cars and trucks as popular “oldies” played over outdoor speakers and members sat in portable chairs talking with friends they had not seen in a while.
Judd and Sandra Hamilton, of Rainbow City, were invited by friends and made the drive to Talladega in their 1966 Mustang coupe. They were also glad to be out on the road again in their classic car.
“We enjoy taking this car on the road and we have driven to Biloxi, (Mississippi), and Panama City, (Florida), and some other places in it,” Judd said.
He said he restored the interior and finished most of the cosmetic work on the car himself, and his brother did most of the mechanic work.
“We’ve put a V-8 engine in it and modified the suspension, and it can be an expensive hobby,” Judd said.
Added Sandra, “But we like doing this together, and it’s fun, and we enjoy watching people wave at us on the road, wherever we are, and waving back.”
The club’s next event is scheduled for the last Saturday in June.
This event was free and open to the public.