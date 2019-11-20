TALLADEGA -- This month, two sites in the Talladega/St. Clair counties area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoe box gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Families, churches and groups in Talladega and St. Clair counties are busy transforming empty shoe boxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, east Alabama-area residents hope to collect more than 15,500 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said volunteer Kathy Aiken, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for 10 years. “We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”
COUNTY-AREA COLLECTION SITES:
Talladega
Hepzibah Baptist Church
5329 Renfroe Road
Talladega, AL 35160
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – noon
- Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. – noon
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – noon
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 25, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
St. Clair County
First Baptist Church, Moody
902 Church St.
Moody, AL 35004
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. –3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 25, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Sylacauga
First Baptist Church
10 S. Broadway Ave.
Sylacauga, AL 35150
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 22,11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – noon
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.