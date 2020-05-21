One with local connections granted parole, two others denied

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County woman will be coming home after serving just over two years of a 10-year prison sentence.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to release Jennifer Ann Jenkins, 30, following a hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Jenkins was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, a class C felony, after giving birth to a baby who tested positive for a controlled substance, according to information made available at the time. She entered a plea on information in January 2018 and was given a 10-year sentence by former Circuit Judge Julian King in April of that year. At the time she was sentenced, she had at least two prior felony convictions.
A plea on information means the defendant pleaded guilty before being indicted by a grand jury.
According to the Board of Pardons and Paroles, Jenkins was also serving time for a drug possession conviction in Shelby County.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Jenkins was housed at the Birmingham Work Release Center as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jenkins was the only person on the Parole Board docket for Wednesday who was actually paroled. She was also the only candidate from Talladega or St. Clair county on the docket for Wednesday.
2 denied Thursday
The Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole requests from two violent felons serving time on charges originating in Talladega.
This week marked the first time the board has actually held hearings since the COVID-19 pandemic caused state agencies to shut down in March.
David Paul Lugo, 23, is an inmate at Kilby State Correctional Facility, according to Department of Corrections records. He was convicted of assault in the first degree in late 2016.
Samuel Andrew Woods, 41, is at Bibb County Correctional Facility, where he is incarcerated for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in 2017 and 2018.
DOC records show Woods was convicted of the same charges on two other occasions in 2014. He is required to register because of a conviction for sexual abuse in the first degree from 2008.
Both men had hearings before the board Thursday, and both had their applications denied, according to a press release.