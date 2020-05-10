One-vehicle accident in Pell City early Sunday leaves man dead

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department has confirmed a man is dead following an accident on Mays Bend Road early Sunday.
Chief Paul Irwin said Paul William Boyle III, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
Russell said Boyle was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma around 2:20 a.m.
Irwin said Boyle was traveling eastbound in a Ford F-150 around 1 a.m. when the vehicle crossed into the other lane and left the roadway. He said the truck then impacted a tree and caught on fire. He said the truck was burned down to its frame when police and the Fire Department arrived on scene.
Irwin said Boyle was ejected from the vehicle before it caught fire.
Irwin said the cause of the accident is unclear at this time. He said Boyle appeared to be returning home from work at the time of the accident.
No other vehicles were involved