TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Lincoln man is facing capital murder charges after being denied youthful offender status, while a Munford man is asking to be tried as a youthful offender in an unrelated case.
Deydrion Marquise Pearson, 21, was arrested in connection with a homicide allegedly committed during a burglary in 2016, when he was 18. Any person in Alabama who is charged with an alleged crime occuring when they are 21 years old or younger has the right to apply for youthful offender status.
Pearson is accused of fatally shooting Randy Milam, 51, in Milam’s home on Taylor’s Farm Road in Lincoln on April 15, 2016. Following the shooting, Milam was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, where he died the next day.
Lincoln police Investigator Matt Hill testified during Pearson’s initial court appearance that Pearson had been identified by witnesses and later confessed to the shooting.
According to the indictment, Pearson allegedly broke into Milam’s home with the intention of stealing from him.
Milam, the victim in the case, was survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons, four grandchildren, his father and two brothers. According to his obituary, the Randolph County native attended Mt. Grove Baptist Church, worked as a safety manager at Legacy Cabinets and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Pearson’s youthful offender request was heard by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who issued an order denying it Monday, according to Talladega County Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore.
A conviction for capital murder in Alabama carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
In an unrelated case, Hollingsworth called an arraignment docket that included Quentin Jabar Estelle, of Munford, who was indicted on a charge of murder earlier this year.
Although Estelle is 34, the crime he is accused of took place in 2004, when he would have been 20.
According to his indictment, Estelle is charged with the shooting death of John William Hoover Jr. According to a press release issued by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Hoover’s body was found in the early morning hours of June 22, 2004, with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to a report published at the time, the body was initially discovered in a burning Jeep Cherokee in Cleburne County near Alabama 9. Authorities were not able to identify the body right away.
According to his obituary, Hoover was “a native of Calhoun County and was a resident of Alexandria, Anniston and Munford. He was a 2002 graduate of Alexandria High School. He was an outstanding athlete known for his outstanding football abilities. He was a member of Alexandria Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Naomi Watts.
“He is survived by his father, John Whitten Hoover; his mother, Glenda Gail Hoover; brother, Jamin William Hoover; his grandparents, John L. Hoover and Ferndell W. Hoover; five aunts; one uncle; and several cousins.”
The case was investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, now known as SBI, and evidence was submitted to a Talladega County Grand Jury late last year by the Attorney General’s Office.
After he was indicted, Estelle was arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force at a residence on Chinnabee Road in September of this year.
According to court documents, the case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kenneth E. Gibbs.
If youthful offender status is granted, Estelle would waive his right to trial by jury and be tried only by a judge. If convicted as a youthful offender, he could be sentenced to no more than three years in prison, and his record would be scrubbed on his release. Woodruff is expected to rule on the youthful offender request at a hearing set for Jan. 29.
If convicted of murder as an adult, he would face a sentence of 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
Also in court this week:
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Walter James Fudge, 44, to theft of property in the first degree; Fudge will be sentenced Dec. 4;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Carissa Hope Curvin, 27, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in one case and burglary in the third degree in another; she will be sentenced in both cases Jan. 8;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Teresa Lee Shierling, 45, to possession of a controlled substance; she will be sentenced Dec. 4;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Cody Andrew Tarpley, 21, to theft of property in the first degree; he will be sentenced Dec. 4;
Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Tiffany Nicole Wilson, 31, to assault in the first degree and leaving the scene of an accident with injury; she will be sentenced Dec. 4;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Jessica Michelle Barnes, 37, to arson in the first degree; she will be sentenced Dec. 4;
Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Justin Terrell Smith, 32, to distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; he will be sentenced Dec. 4;
Accepted guilty pleas from Katherine Ann Isbell, 49, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; she will be sentenced Dec. 4;
Hollingsworth and Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff both accepted guilty pleas from Johnny Ray Machen, 52, to possession of a controlled substance; he will be sentenced Dec. 3 and 4;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Tony Nolan Martin, 44, to possession of a controlled substance; he will be sentenced Nov. 6;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Jason Brian Parker, 38, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree; he will be sentenced Dec. 3;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Jacob Andrew Price, 34, to possession of a controlled substance; he will be sentenced Dec. 3;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Jobie Jay Lee, 30, to theft of property in the first degree. Lee will sentenced on the theft charge Nov. 5 but was sentenced in an unrelated burglary to 22 months, suspended, 24 months probation;
Woodruff accepted guilty pleas at arraignment from Detra L. Rogers, 51, to 14 counts of possession of a forged instrument. She will be sentenced Nov. 5;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Charles Raymond Mabrey, 41, to burglary in the third degree; he will be sentenced Dec. 3;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea at arraignment from Justin Craig Gallman, 32, to possession of a controlled substance; he will be sentenced Dec. 3;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea on information from Zachary Seth St. John to possession of a controlled substance; he will be sentenced Dec. 3. A plea on information is taken before a case is submitted to a grand jury;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Reginald Neal, 29, to possession of a controlled substance. Neal was charged with trafficking but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge; he will be sentenced Dec. 3;
Woodruff accepted a plea on information from Nockolas Alan Miles, 24, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude; he will be sentenced Dec. 3; and
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea on information from Bobby Lynn Bearden, 48, to escape in the third degree; he will be sentenced Nov. 5.