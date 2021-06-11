One inmate granted parole, seven denied

A man serving a 20-year-sentence for promoting prison contraband in Talladega County, among other charges, will be coming home a little early.
According to the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles, Frederick Levelle Hampton was convicted of promoting prison contraband in Talladega and possession of a forged instrument, robbery in the third degree and parole violation in Madison County in 2005. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but was granted parole following a hearing on Tuesday.
Seven other people with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair also came up for parole this week but were denied. These included James Lavon Bennett (life for robbery and promoting prison contraband in Mobile and St. Clair), Tamika Nichole Glenn (escape in the third degree, Talladega County), Corey Shondell Greer (40 years for robbery in the first degree from Talladega County), James Lamar Sims (25 years for robbery in the first degree and attempted murder in Lee County and promoting prison contraband in St. Clair in 1997), Glenn Frederick Taylor (16 years for assault in the first degree in Talladega County), Bobby Dell Nix Jr. (25 years for burglary in St. Clair, Jefferson, Blount and Montgomery in 2003) and Lesley Synoria Tucker (15 years for making terrorist threats in Talladega County).