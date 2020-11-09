One ATM stolen, another damaged in break-in at MasterBrand Cabinets

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a burglary at MasterBrand Cabinets early Saturday that damaged one ATM and resulted in the outright theft of a second.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the break-in occurred sometime between 5 and 5:30 a.m. There was no obvious evidence of forced entry and no damage reported to the building. All of the cameras inside the building appear to have been turned away from the area where the crime happened.
Both of the ATMs were inside the plant, Falkner said.
One of them was gone when investigators arrived on the scene, and the other was severely damaged but still where it belonged.
The report did not indicate if the ATM that was still on site had been opened or how much cash was in either one of the one of the machines.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.