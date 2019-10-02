Winterboro’s Brody Hamm has been getting it done in all three phases of the game for the Bulldogs this season.
Last week, Hamm rushed for 178 yards on 10 carries in a 40-24 win over Vincent. Defensively, he recorded an interception, and on special teams, he made four extra points.
The junior said the Bulldogs are focused on coming together as a team and trying to get back to the Class 1A playoffs.
Hamm took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: What TV show would you like to star in?
A: I like (the show) “All-American.” They have a new season (that) is coming up.
Q: What’s one special talent that you wish you had?
A: It would be to fly. I think being able to fly would be pretty cool. I like flying in airplanes, and that is the closest thing to it.
Q: Who would you say is your hero, real or fictional?
A: God and my family, because they have always had my back.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Video games. It keeps your mind calm, and I always have a good time with good old-fashioned video games, whether it is football or “(NBA) 2K.”
Q: What part of football have you had to work the hardest on?
A: Getting my body right. I worked all summer to get my body right. I started eating right. I stayed in the weight room twice a day if we had workouts at school. I stayed in the weight room to get my body right. Whatever you do in the weight room is going to show on the field, so that is where I started.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Ray Lewis. He is one of the greatest linebackers to play football. I love playing defense and I always watch him.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: My family, phone and music.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
A: Tupac’s “All Eyez on Me.”
Q: If you could choose to live anywhere in the world, where would you prefer to live?
A: It will probably have to be between California or New York. I know those are two different places with two different climates. I have been to New York once and I loved it. I can live the city life (New York) or the beach life (California).
Q: What's something about you that few people know?
A: I’m a shoe guy. I like having my shoes. I like having some Nikes, Adidas or some Jordan.