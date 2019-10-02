Jack of all trades

Winterboro senior Brody Hamm (4) contributes as a running back, linebacker and kicker for the Bulldogs.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Winterboro’s Brody Hamm has been getting it done in all three phases of the game for the Bulldogs this season.

Last week, Hamm rushed for 178 yards on 10 carries in a 40-24 win over Vincent. Defensively, he recorded an interception, and on special teams, he made four extra points.

The junior said the Bulldogs are focused on coming together as a team and trying to get back to the Class 1A playoffs. 

Hamm took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.

Q: What TV show would you like to star in?

A: I like (the show) “All-American.” They have a new season (that) is coming up.

Q: What’s one special talent that you wish you had?

A: It would be to fly. I think being able to fly would be pretty cool. I like flying in airplanes, and that is the closest thing to it.

Q: Who would you say is your hero, real or fictional?

A: God and my family, because they have always had my back.

Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?

A: Video games. It keeps your mind calm, and I always have a good time with good old-fashioned video games, whether it is football or “(NBA) 2K.”

Q: What part of football have you had to work the hardest on?

A: Getting my body right. I worked all summer to get my body right. I started eating right. I stayed in the weight room twice a day if we had workouts at school. I stayed in the weight room to get my body right. Whatever you do in the weight room is going to show on the field, so that is where I started.

Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?

A: Ray Lewis. He is one of the greatest linebackers to play football. I love playing defense and I always watch him.

Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?

A:  My family, phone and music.

Q: If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?

A: Tupac’s “All Eyez on Me.”

Q: If you could choose to live anywhere in the world, where would you prefer to live?

A: It will probably have to be between California or New York. I know those are two different places with two different climates. I have been to New York once and I loved it. I can live the city life (New York) or the beach life (California).

Q: What's something about you that few people know?

A: I’m a shoe guy. I like having my shoes. I like having some Nikes, Adidas or some Jordan. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...