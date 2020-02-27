On the line ... with Talladega senior Rontavious Barclay

The final game of Rontavious Barclay’s high school basketball career will be played this afternoon when the Tigers face Williamson for the Class 4A state championship.
Barclay and Talladega’s other five seniors will look to close out their careers with back-to-back state crowns. The game is set for 5:45 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Barclay has made timely plays throughout the season for the Tigers, and he will have to come up big for them again today.
Barclay took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: How do you stay calm the night before a state championship game?
A: I watch film of NBA players before games. I don't worry about it because I know we can do it.
Q:If you had one snack you had to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Banana pudding
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: I wish I could fly. I could get to places quicker than I can now.
Q: What is something you have to do before a game?
A: I have to take a nap.
Q: If there was one rule you could change in basketball, what would it be ?
A: I would change the charging rules.
Q: What’s something that only a few people know about you?
A: I play baseball
Q: When not in uniform, what’s your typical outfit?
A: I always wear a hoodie, some skinny jeans and some retro Jordan 4’s.
Q: What’s three things you can’t live without?
A: My game system, my family and my phone.
Q: What do you listen to before a game?
A: I listen to a lot of local rappers. I listen to “Five Minutes” by YWN Jizzle.
Q: Do you have a quote that you live by?
A: Offense wins game, defense wins championships.