Nick Mauldin has gotten off to a fast start for Sylacauga High’s baseball team in 2019.
Mauldin earned MVP honors in the Class 4A-5A Talladega County Tournament last weekend in Childersburg. The junior slugger went 5-for-6 in the competition.
The tournament title marked the second straight season Mauldin and the Aggies earned county bragging rights.
A year ago, the Aggies went to the 5A quarterfinals. This season, they have hopes of taking the next step come playoff time.
Mauldin, a junior catcher, took a few minutes to answer questions from Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this season?
We want to go as far as we can. Our pitching is really good and our hitting is getting there, our defense is solid. If we play fundamental baseball, we will win a lot of games.
Q: What does it mean to earn county MVP honors?
It just gives me the motivation to work harder. I know that I can actually improve.
Q: Do you have any sports superstitions, anything that you just have to do?
I do the same routine before every game. It’s like certain catching drills I do before every game. It just gets me in the right mindset
Q: What are some of your interests outside of your sport?
Athletic training. Strength and fitness, anything with the fitness industry.
Q: What are three things that you can’t live without?
Creatine, the gym and Tnation.com. That is a fitness website.
Q: What started you in fitness?
I was super skinny in eighth grade. I was looking around, and all my friends were bigger than me, and I was tired of it. I wanted to get big as fast as I could, so I just started reading a lot, eating and going to the gym. I put on some pounds and I loved it.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
Going to the gym. I am going to go to the gym forever.
Q: What's something about you that few people know?
I can play soccer. I am good at soccer.
Q: What’s your favorite sports moment?
Hitting a home run at Valley in extra innings.