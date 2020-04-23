On the line with ... Pell City's Tad Euler

PELL CITY -- Tad Euler had high expectations for his final season of tennis at Pell City High School.
Euler was enjoying a stellar season in singles action as well as doubles.
The Wallace State-signee believed this was going to be the season he won the Class 6A singles title, along with the doubles title with his partner, Ethan Kirby.
Euler and Kirby had an undefeated record before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a team, the Panthers were 6-1 on the season before it was called off.
Euler said the shortened season was the most fun he had in his high school career
Last season, he had a 10-2 record, which included a runner-up finish at sectionals. Pell City finished fifth in the state tournament. Euler participated in the North-South All-Star Matches in Montgomery last summer.
Euler took a few minutes to answer questions about himself and losing his final season of high school tennis.
Q: You guys were off to a good start. What was the key to the team’s success this season?
A: We were starting to click, and more people started caring. I think they started realizing that this was our last year, so everybody started putting in more hours and giving more effort. They also realized that we were playing better teams, so that made them put in more effort on the practice court.
Q: What do you miss the most about being at school?
A: It sucks that I don’t get to see my friends every day, and I am not allowed to leave the house anymore. I get to work out, but it is different because I don’t get to see my friends or teammates.
Q: How are you spending your free time?
A: I work out every day and I go run. There is a court in my neighborhood, and I cleaned it up to make it playable. So I get to practice every day now.
Q: What was your favorite moment of your high school career?
A: Beating Oxford last year at sectionals. Ethan (Kirk) and I destroyed them last year at sectionals. That was definitely my favorite moment.
Q: What are your most-used apps since you have been out of school?
A: Snapchat and Netflix
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Golden Flake’s Dill Pickle chips.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: “Dixieland Delight,” because it is about where I came from.
Q: If you could travel anywhere you wanted, where would you go?
A: Italy. I went there once and I just liked it so much. It is really cool and it is just a different place over there.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: My tennis racket, dill pickle chips, my phone and my hair gel.
Q: If you had one message for your teammates, what would it be?
A: Keep working hard. Don’t let this year affect the rest of your high school career or the rest of your life