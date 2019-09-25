Lincoln’s JR Proctor has finished in the Top 10 in all of his cross country meets this season with one of his best finishes of the season coming last week at Central Clay County as he set a personal record with a time of 18:05, which was good enough for fifth place.
The junior runner hopes to play a major role in leading the Golden Bears’ cross country team back to the state meet and winning the state championship.
Proctor took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself from Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young.
Q: If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Hot wings
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: I wish I could speak in public better. I get nervous.
Q: Do you have anything you consider a good-luck charm?
A: I have this necklace that my mom got me. It is a dog tag, it has my name on the front and a bible verse on the back.
Q: Who’s someone older than you, you’d like to grow up to be like?
A: Coach (Michael) Duff, he is always happy. He motivates, he spreads positivity everywhere he goes. He motivates everybody and I strive to be as positive as he is.
Q: How old would you be, if you could go back to any age?
A: I think I would want to go back to 13. I would take athletics more seriously. I started taking everything seriously my sophomore year. It was a little bit too late.
Q: What is the first thing you look forward to after a long practice?
A: Resting, water and eating. Just recovering and stretching my legs out.
Q: If you had to pick another mascot for Lincoln High other than Golden Bears, what would it be?
A: Wolves. I think that would be awesome, like the Minnesota Timberwolves. I like that.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: My Xbox, my family and running.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would you choose?
A: Genetically-modified foods. I would like to do research into that. See what kind of mysteries are in that.
Q: If you could be any animal, what would you be?
A: A cheetah. They are so fast. They run like 70 miles per hour and that is crazy.