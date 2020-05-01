On the line with ... Fayetteville's Jacob Kornegay

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jacob Kornegay is left to think about what could have been for his final season of baseball at Fayetteville.
Kornegay played a major role in the Wolves’ success the last four years. As a freshman, he helped the Wolves reach the Class 2A state championship series.
This spring, Fayetteville closed out the season by winning three of its last four games, including a pair of wins in the Talladega County 1A-3A Tournament. Fayetteville finished the season 4-4.
Baseball is one of the many things Kornegay has been missing since businesses have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior also misses getting a haircut and carrying on conversations with his barber.
Q: How do you feel about losing your senior baseball season?
A: It sucks, but that’s life. You have to keep on keeping on. You have to make the best of it and be glad for what you could play. Some people didn’t get to play at all.
Q: How have you been spending your free time?
A: I have been working and working out at my buddy’s home gym. I am trying to get prepared for going into the Army.
Q: What’s your favorite moment of your baseball career at Fayetteville?
A: Probably my freshman year in the second round of the playoffs. We started Peyton (Wesson), he was our ace, but he was getting hit pretty good against Throsby. They put me in to eat innings, so we could save Peyton for Monday because we knew it was supposed to rain Saturday. I came in and I gave up two runs, but after that, I shut them down for six innings. We ended up winning that game in the bottom of the seventh or eighth by one run. Pitching in the state championship game was a nerve-wrecker, but it was definitely a good experience.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Spicy peanuts
Q: What are you doing to stay entertained while everything is shut down?
A: I listen to a lot of podcasts. I listen to anything by David Birtwistle. He talks about self-motivation and fitness.
Q: Do you like staying at home, or would you rather be at school?
A: Home, no doubt about it. When they told me that I graduated and didn’t have to do any more work, that was a plus for me.
Q: What's your favorite spring activity?
A: Working out and running. Those are the things that I enjoy the most since baseball is gone.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: “Another Day in Paradise” by Phil Collins.
Q: If you could be famous for anything, what would it be?
A: Motivational speaking. I like watching videos of people talking about how if one bad thing happens, it doesn’t mean the rest of your life has to be bad. I have been through some stuff in life that not many people know about. I like to be able to talk to people about that and may change people’s perspectives in life where you don’t always have to look at everything in a negative way. Always look for the positive in everything.
Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher.
A: When Mrs. Holley told us that it was OK to ask for help. From a coach, it would be from my dad, when he told me that I have two ears and one mouth, so I can listen more than I talk.