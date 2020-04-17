On the line with ... Fayetteville's Allye Buttram

FAYETTEVILLE -- Allye Buttram and the Fayetteville High School softball team never had a chance to really get into the swing of things in 2020.
The Lady Wolves had to battle the weather and injuries in the first few weeks of the season before play was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reigning Class 1A-3A Talladega County Player of the Year, as well as an all-state outfielder in 2A, seemed to be on her way back to achieving both of those honors again before the season was canceled.
Buttram is now focused on her next chapter as she plans to attend Auburn in the fall and major in electrical engineering. Buttram’s goal is to work for Alabama Power when she finishes her degree.
Buttram took a few minutes to answer questions about herself and losing her final season of high school softball.
Q: How did you feel when you found out your senior season was over?
A: There have been a lot of tears shed. It was my senior season and I wanted to go out with a bang. I do feel like it was taken away from us. I have played softball since I was 7, so leaving the diamond and knowing that I played my last game in the (Talladega) County Tournament was rough. I feel like we ended on a good note, but I feel like we were just getting started … We did beat Lincoln for the first time in the school’s history, so that was good to go out with.
Q: How far do you think the team could have gone this season?
A: This year, we were a young team and we had three seniors and a junior. It is tough to tell because we were just getting into the flow of things when the season ended. What I saw from us in the county tournament -- beating Lincoln -- I saw all the hard work that we put in pay off. I feel like we could have gone far. I don’t want to limit us to anything, but the sky was the limit. I would have loved to have gone to the state tournament my senior year, but unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.
Q: Do you like staying at home, or would you rather be in school?
A: I would definitely rather be at school. Spring is always the busiest time of the year for me because I have softball, school, after-school activities, a job and all the athletic and academic banquets coming up. It was definitely going to be a busy time, but staying at home has allowed me to have more family time before I go off to college. I get to spend a lot of time with them and do things that I don’t normally get to do.
Q: What do you miss the most about being at school?
A: I miss being in the classroom with my classmates. I wasn’t mentally prepared for my last day. I miss being at the same school as my mom. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Fayetteville. I was at the same school as her and my little brother. I’m going to miss Fayetteville in general.
Q: What are you doing with your free time?
A: I am enjoying working out. I have actually picked up a new hobby of fishing. I love fishing now with my dad and my younger brother. We have also been doing some reach out things in the community while keeping our social distance.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: I just like all fruit in general.
Q: What are you watching while being stuck at home?
A: I am definitely going to be watching TikTok. I am trying to keep it down to an hour or so a day, but it has been tough. Showwise, I just finished “Gossip Girls.” I have been holding on to it since Christmas break
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: If I could hit the note in the song “Chandelier,” I would sing that song.
Q. What are three things you can’t live without?
A: Jesus, my family and up to now it was softball. I used to eat, breathe and live softball, but now I guess my friends.
Q: What is one lesson you have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: Cherish every moment. I have always heard play every game like it is your last and treat every school day like it is your last. That became a reality a lot sooner than I thought it would. That would be the advice that I gave to underclassmen.