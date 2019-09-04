FAYETTEVILLE -- Sarah Grace Sherbert and the Fayetteville High School volleyball team have high expectations for 2019.
Last fall, the Lady Wolves advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Sherbert took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and herself.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this season?
A: It is my last year, I am a senior. The main thing I want to accomplish this season is to grow closer as a team and have fun. Just embrace that this is my last year and give 100 percent in every single thing that I do on the court.
Q: What are your expectations for the season after making it to the state tournament last season?
A: We have a new team this year, so we have already faced a lot of obstacles as a team that we are trying to work through and overcome. … We want to go back and win a game this time. We worked so hard to get there last year and we just want to take one more step further this year.
Q: How is the season going?
A: We had a good week last week; we played against Childersburg and Sylacauga. … Those were our first games. … As far as practice and overall, we have been working hard. We got our first win against Childersburg, and although we didn’t win against Sylacauga, we gave it everything that we’ve got. We were definitely competing and pushing them to their boundaries, too. We gave it our all. Whether it is practice or a game, we are going to give 100 percent and we are pushing each other. I feel like that has made our season go so well with the team bonding and our growth overall as a team.
Q: What are some of your interests outside of your sport?
A: I am really involved with clubs at our school. I love to give back to the community, and the clubs offer me a way to do that. I am also very involved with my church. I am a singer. I sing on the worship team and I also sing on a worship team that travels around the community called Restoration at the Well. We do a bunch of free concerts so people can come and enjoy the Lord. I love to sing, I have been singing since before I could talk, and it has been a huge part of me. My faith is very important to me also.
Q: How is it playing for your dad (Fayetteville assistant coach Chris Sherbert)?
A: When he first started coaching me, I was really worried about how it was going to go because we are so much alike. I thought we were going to bump heads, and that it wasn’t going to work out. It has really helped grow our relationship and it has been something that we can bond over. It shows me how much Dad loved and cares for me. You take a guy, and he didn’t know a single thing about volleyball. His daughter came in and showed an interest in it. He went and bought 10 books, and he read all these books about how to play and different things so he can spend more time with me, build that bond with me with something that I enjoy. It has been so much fun, and I love it. He always cuts up with us and he makes practice fun even when he is pushing us hard.
Q: What are three things that you can’t live without?
A: Jesus, pickles and my family.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: I don’t think I’ll ever grow out of needing my family. I see all these teenagers going through that teenage phase and get to adulthood and never go back to their family. They push them away and say that they are independent. Although I am excited to start having some independence and going out on my own and learning things for myself, I will never turn (my) back on my family. They are my foundation and they have always been there for me.
Q: What is something that people don’t know about you?
A: I don’t think a lot of people know how much I enjoy learning. I love chemistry and math. I enjoy doing those things. I feel like that is something that I don’t talk about a lot, how much I enjoy all the chemistry, math, biology and anatomy. I love learning about complex things, I’m a nerd.
Q: What’s your favorite sports moment?
A: It was last year; it was the regional game that guaranteed us a spot at state. We had to win that game to go to state. … We had to go to five sets, and the points were neck and neck. I just remember the feeling of getting that last point and the excitement that was all over my body. We worked so hard. I played my heart out and left everything on that court. When we got the last point to get us into state, I just remember the excitement and joy. I teared up because everything that we worked for, I was getting it at that moment and I will never forget that.