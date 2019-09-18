Goals in sight

In this 2017 file photo, Talladega's D’Corian Wilson looks for running room.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home/File

TALLADEGA -- It is an exciting time for Talladega two-sport standout D’Corian Wilson.

Wilson and the football Tigers are on a two-game winning streak entering Friday’s game against county-rival Lincoln.

Friday also marks the day Wilson and his fellow members of the 2018-19 Talladega boys basketball team will receive their Class 4A state championship rings. Wilson was the Final Four MVP.

Wilson took a few minutes to answer questions about football, basketball and himself.

Q: How does it feel to finally be getting your state championship ring Friday?

A: It is exciting to get something that no one has ever got at Talladega. I am ready for Friday, I am ready to have it. That’s all that I have been waiting on.

Q: How do you plan to stay focused on playing Lincoln after getting your ring?

A: When I first get it, I am going to be excited and hyped up in the moment because it is a very special moment. I will see it when I get home. I am going to have to put it (the excitement) behind me and get ready for the game. It is a big game that we have to play.

Q: What do you want to accomplish this year?

A: The main goal is to win the state championship, but for right now, our team goal is to be region champs.

Q: What sport do you prefer, football or basketball?

A: I like both of them the same. I get that question a lot. I am a season-type person, so whatever season I am in, that’s what I like the most.

Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

 A: Some SweeTARTS ropes.

Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?

A: Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

Q:  What are three things you couldn't live without?

A: Family, football and basketball.

Q: What's something about you that few people know?

A: I’m funny. People that really know me know that.

Q: What’s your favorite holiday?

A: Halloween, because my birthday is in October.

Q: if you could be any kind of animal, what would you be?

A: An eagle, because I could go where I wanted to go, I could see everything and I wouldn’t have to worry about anything getting me.

 

 

 

 

LaVonte Young is the Sports Editor for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...