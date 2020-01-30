ON THE LINE: Childersburg eighth-grader Aubrey Foy makes early impact

Aubrey Foy is not your typical eighth-grader.
Foy is in her second season on the girls varsity basketball team at Childersburg High School.
In her two seasons on the squad, she has been fortunate to be part of more than 50 wins and a trip to the Final Four.
This season, Foy’s role has expanded. The team depends on her to play good defense and rebound.
Foy makes an impact when she is on the court. Last week, she had a 10-rebound performance in the semifinals of the Talladega County Tournament as the Lady Tigers downed Talladega.
Foy took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and herself.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: I would probably eat some Cheetos.
Q: What TV show would you like to star in?
A: It is an old TV show called “House.” It is a doctor, medical show. I would love to star in that show. His personality (Dr. House) is so weird. He is a doctor that has no feelings for his patients.
Q: What’s your favorite sport to watch?
A: Soccer. I am a soccer fanatic. My whole family has played soccer. I have played soccer since I was 4. I have always loved the game. (Childersburg girls basketball) Coach (Gavin) King got me from playing soccer, but I told him that I am playing both soccer and basketball.
Q: Which of your birthdays do you remember most?
A: Probably my eighth birthday. We used to have a great big gathering and we would combine our birthdays together. All of our family members would come from Birmingham and Georgia. They would sing a birthday song that was just weird that they came up with.
Q: What are you looking forward to the most in high school?
A: I am looking forward to getting my credits to start my career path. I want to be an athletic trainer, so once I get to high school, I want to focus on that.
Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?
A: I would probably sing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi.
Q: If you could travel anywhere you wanted, where would you go?
A: Rome. I have always liked talking about the architecture, the pictures and the coliseum. I always wanted to go there and see the ancient history where the gladiators fought. It has always interested me.
Q: What part of basketball have you had to work the hardest on?
A: My free throws or my under-the-goal scoring. I need to work on that a lot, so I can improve on that.
Q: What's something you wish you had more time for?
A: I wish I had more time to hang out with my friends and family.
Q: What's one movie you never get tired of watching?
A: “Mission Impossible.” I love the “Mission Impossible” series. I never get tired of watching those movies.