Age: 41
Hometown: Munford
Occupation/company: Nursing/instructor: Jacksonville State University
How long on the job: My career in the nursing profession began 19 years ago. I started nursing at Children’s of Alabama, a hospital that I refer to as the Disney World of hospitals. I have been teaching pediatric nursing for 15 years at the friendliest campus in the South, Jacksonville State University.
What does the job entail: Nursing can have long hours and be emotionally draining, but it also has tremendous joys when you see people recover and lead healthy lives following a severe illness. In the classroom, I teach students how to care for children when they are sick and provide anticipatory guidance for their development and safety needs. In the clinical setting, students are taught how to provide hands-on care for these children in various settings.
How did you get into this line of work: I was influenced to pursue nursing by other nurses and encouraged to pursue my dreams by my mother. I was born with a birth defect that required several surgeries at Children’s of Alabama. The nurses provided for more than my medical needs; they nurtured my overall well-being. Teaching is something that nurses do daily with patients. When I was approached about the opportunity to teach future nurses and combine real-life nursing, it opened another job opportunity in nursing.
What is your job’s “cool” factor, what you enjoy most: The opportunity to care for others both through teaching and nursing allows us to fulfill the commandment to love others. As a nurse who teaches, it is “cool” to watch future nurses fall in love with their career.
What’s something that people often misunderstand about what you do: A common misconception about nursing educators is that we are no longer nurses once we begin teaching. In fact, most of us still work as a nurse at the bedside when we are not teaching in the classroom.
-- Bob Crisp
