Age: 55
Hometown: It’s hard to say. I was a Navy brat so we moved around. I was born in Florida but moved to Chambers County, Alabama, since I was 13.
Occupation/company: Talladega County coordinator for the Alabama Extension Office.
How long on the job: I’ve been with the Extension office for 30 years now. I started with the Calhoun County office and have been back in Talladega for the past two years.
What does the job entail: My job now is mainly all the “fun stuff:” budgeting, fundraising, promotion, paperwork … lots of paperwork. But I also do a lot of community outreach, education, public relations work. I travel and talk to groups about who we are and what we do. Which is — as an “Extension” of the three land grant colleges and universities in the state (Alabama is the only state with three) — to reach residents in all counties in educational programs and fact-based research and science.
How did you get into this line of work: I didn't really grow up in a farming household, though both my grandparents owned and operated farms so I was around them often. I developed an interest in animal science and veterinary practice. I went to school on an ROTC scholarship with plans on enlisting in the Navy as my father had. But I wasn't happy and needed to make a change. So instead of enlisting, I transfered to animal sciences, and shortly after, my grades and mood changed drastically for the better. My professors recommended the extension office and were bringing me questions they received from farmers, and I got to research and find answers for them. It was fun. I went to grad school, found my way into the ground floor of the Calhoun County Extension Office with every intention of going back for a PhD. Never happened. 30 years later, here I am, and I love it.
What is your job’s “cool” factor, what you enjoy most: Meeting different people from across the county and state who come in with questions ranging from industrial agriculture to home tomato plants. We get to serve them by providing resources and information.
What’s something that people often misunderstand about what you do: Mostly that the Extension Office is an extension of the university. Our primary function is education, research-based educational programs for everyone. These programs include much more than farming and 4H club. We have programs for home gardening, nutrition, diet and health, parenting, budgeting, workforce development, first-time home buyers, etc.
If you know someone we should interview for “On the Job,” email us at news@dailyhome.com, and put “on the job” in the subject line.
— Tucker Webb