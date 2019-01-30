Age: 51
Hometown: Heflin
Occupation/company: Truck driver
How long on the job: 28 years, I started in 1990
What does the job entail: Well, we deliver, pick up supplies and products. We do freight deliveries and also some “just in time” deliveries where the timing and pick up are crucial to the production flow. There are challenges especially driving when you have your safety and everyone else's safety in mind.
How did you get into this line of work: I worked in a manufacturing plant for many years until I just got tired of it. I wanted to work more independently and for myself so I tried truck driving. I love it.
What is your job’s “cool” factor, what you enjoy most: Solitude. There’s time to reflect and think about everything.
What’s something that people often misunderstand about what you do: One thing is that there aren't that many truck drivers out there right now, only about 3 million of us. So while there are righteous concerns about safety, the noise about lawsuits and settlements regarding big truck wrecks are out of proportion. Also that it’s a much better job than a lot of people think. It offers independence as well as a steady and high-demand skill.
-- Tucker Webb
