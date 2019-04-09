Age: 51
Hometown: Grew up in Vestavia Hills, lives in Wilsonville.
Occupation/company: Sculptor
How long on the job: 29 years
What does the job entail: Sculpting is both a creative process and a craft. It begins as a creative process of planning, design, sketches, etc. Then I select the material that will be carved, taking care to select the perfect stone for the work. Sculpting is a reductive process, so looking for a stone that already contains the work and is waiting to be released. The craft side of it is the process of removing the high points and excess that will ultimately reveal the work. Artists must continually read, study and expand to keep producing new and interesting pieces.
How did you get into this line of work: I went to The University of Montevallo on a baseball scholarship to study graphic design. Shortly after I graduated, the industry shifted to heavily use computers, something that I wasn't really trained for. So I took an opportunity to study abroad in Lacoste, France, carving limestone. I fell in love with the process as a new approach to art. From there, I accepted an assistant professor position and stayed for awhile before accepting another opportunity in Carrara, Italy, to work with what I thought was the best marble in the world. I traveled halfway around the world to find what I was looking for was right in my backyard (Sylacauga marble).
What is your job’s “cool” factor, what you enjoy most: I enjoy the physical aspect of sculpting as well as the intellectual exercise of creating. And there's’ just something mystic about the pure white marble. There’s life inside of it.
What’s something that people often misunderstand about what you do: That you can’t be a sculptor or any artist full time, that for some reason it’s not a career choice. I’m a small business owner working in production like many other people do.
If you know someone we should interview for “On the Job,” email us at news@dailyhome.com, and put “on the job” in the subject line.
Tucker Webb