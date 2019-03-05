Age: 42
Hometown: Milton, Iowa, is where I grew up. I am currently living in Wellington, Alabama.
Occupation/company: Wildlife biologist with the National Forestry Service.
How long on the job: I have worked with the Forestry Service for the last 20 years in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. I have worked with the Talladega Ranger District for the last 15 years.
What does the job entail: As a biologist, I help manage the multiple uses of natural resources and space in the national forest. I am responsible for advocating on the part of the plants and animals that live in the various areas of the forest. Whenever there is a change or proposed change in the forest, we make reports and studies that make sure the wildlife will either benefit from the changes or at least be minimally affected. I am responsible for ensuring that the 16 endangered species and five threatened species of wildlife are cared for according to detail restoration plans for each species mandated by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
How did you get into this line of work: I grew up on a family farm in Iowa, so that's probably where I developed an interest in the natural world and managing the resources. I was a wilderness river ranger in Arkansas during the summers. While in College at Iowa State, I found volunteer opportunities with the National Forestry Service and eventually found a full-time position.
What is your job’s “cool” factor, what you enjoy most: I like the variety. Being a biologist I have a hand in the planning and implementation of most any kind action within the forest. Whether it’s a prescribed burn, a road project, timber sales or a new trail, my role is to be an advocate for the wildlife and ensure their needs are met. There’s also the ability to help across districts in restoration projects, disaster response, or training other rangers.
What’s something that people often misunderstand about what you do: How strategic, coordinated and thoroughly planned our actions are when it comes to managing the multiple-use space within the forest. Integrated resource management means that specialists in many fields are consulted and notified when something such as a prescribed burn takes place. There could be hundreds of conditions that must be met before a burn is carried out. It’s much more like a group of doctors writing a joint prescription for treatment.
-- Tucker Webb
