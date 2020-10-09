Ohio man arrested in Talladega on charge of failing to register as sex offender (with photo)

TALLADEGA -- A sex offender from Ohio has been arrested in Talladega on a charge of failure to register, according to police.
Ronnie Lee Chatman, 68, was arrested Tuesday and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond set by Magistrate Leslie Carr, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson. Chatman remained behind bars Friday night, according to jail records.
Thompson said Chatman’s birthday was in July, so as a sex offender he was required to register in his birth month and every three months after that. Chatman was registered in May of this year but had to move. In June, he registered an address on Glenwood Road but did not come in to re-register in July or at any other time since.
Jail records indicate Chatman had been staying on Frazier Street at the time of his arrest.
Chatman was convicted in Ohio on a charge of sexual imposition, which is roughly equivalent to a charge of sexual abuse in Alabama. Details of that case were not readily available.
Chatman may have been on federal probation as well, but those details were also unclear Wednesday.
Violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration And Notifcation Act (SORNA) is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.