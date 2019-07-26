ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- For the first time since 2005, the state Department of Revenue has mandated a change in property values in St. Clair County.
“This is a market adjustment,” said St. Clair County Revenue Commission Chairman Ken Crowe. “Part of our job is to send notices out when property values go up, or down by $1,000.”
Crowe said his office normally sends out 7,000 to 10,000 notices each year, but that increased to 37,000 notices this year.
“The property values have changed,” Crowe said. “This has nothing to do with the school tax that was voted down, and it has nothing to do with the 4-cent gas tax implemented some time back. This is driven by the state Department of Revenue. This was their plan for equalization.”
Todd Ray, chief appraiser for the St. Clair County Revenue Commission, said the state did a completely new cost manual that took four years to complete.
“We always have to do an index study,” Ray said. “We were one of the last counties in the state to implement this.”
Crowe said a state analyst and state analyst supervisor work out of the county Revenue Office in Ashville.
“They have helped us compile all of these numbers,” Crowe said. “We had to compile numbers from property tax sales over the past year. That’s what gave them the information to put into their equation to give us the values back. This is not happening just in our county – it’s statewide.”
Since the notices have been sent out, Crowe and the Revenue Office have received a lot of phone calls.
“We encourage people to get in touch with us if they have questions or do not understand something,” Crowe said. “If they think the increase is excessive, they have a 30-day window where they can call and we can do an informal protest.
“If we can’t come to an agreement at that time, they can come before the Board of Equalization. At that time, they will need proof that our system is wrong. They just can’t come to a formal hearing just because they don’t think the numbers are right.”
Crowe said a steady stream of people have called or come into the office.
“Everyone we have talked to and dealt with, we have come to some kind of common ground,” Crowe said.
To get in touch with Crowe or Ray, call 205-594-2160 in Ashville or 205-338-6506 in Pell City.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.