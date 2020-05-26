Officials pleased with turnout for Memorial Day event in Talladega (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- A small, somber crowd gathered on the east side of the Talladega County Courthouse Square on Monday to honor and pay their respects to local veterans who died at war while serving their country.
The ceremony was organized and presented by members of the Talladega Hall of Heroes museum committee and is an annual Memorial Day event.
After an invocation, led by the Rev. Hugh Morris, the names of 216 Talladega County veterans were read aloud, grouped chronologically by the wars they fought in.
Each list of names was presented by a different committee member at a podium placed near the veterans monument on the lawn of the courthouse, as the American flag flew at half-staff.
Members of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and American Legion Riders of Post 17 lined both sides of the monument’s walkway and presented colors, and Jeff Wood played “Taps” on a trumpet at the end of the ceremony.
Hall of Heroes board President Keela Brown said she was glad the committee could hold the ceremony this year.
“We've done it for over a decade, and even with the current situation (COVID-19 pandemic), we weren’t (going to) let this day pass by without remembering our fallen veterans. I’m glad it came together like it did, and that these people felt safe enough to come,” she said.
Museum Manager Aimee Gable said she was pleased with the turnout.
“The crowd was definitely smaller this year, but I’m happy to see the families of these veterans and other veterans, and members of the community who came to pay their respects,” she said.