TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education’s decision May 24 to elect board member Mary McGhee to the chairmanship may have seemed like something of a reversal, but according to Superintendent Tony Ball and board member Jake Montgomery, it stemmed from the rediscovery of a long-lost document.
Now that she has taken leadership of the board, McGhee said, “My goal remains the same. I would like the system to move forward and I hope there are some things we can clear up.
“I want to make sure that we hire capable, certified teachers. I have the children’s best interests at heart, but I feel that may have fallen by the wayside recently.
“We’re not focusing on where we should be. If we want our children to get a good education, we have to get people in the classroom that can give them that. The children are the No. 1 issue. That’s the goal.”
During most of the current term, “there were a lot of things that were mishandled and a lot of things that got swept under the rug,” McGhee said.
“We want to address those things now. Also, we really need to get the parents involved, too. If there are problems, we can address them, get them properly handled. The parents are our stakeholders.”
McGhee has a history of voting against routine items such as payroll, the monthly financial statement and the personnel actions in protest of what she says is unfairness in the way the superintendent and the rest of the board handle day to day business. The superintendent and the rest of the board deny any wrongdoing.
Historically, the board chairmanship has been rotated among the members, which McGhee has long contended was ordered by a federal consent decree in the early 1990s.
Montgomery, who held the chairmanship from the time the current board took office in 2015 to last year, said the only documentation he had ever seen was an unsigned proposed order. A signed copy of the order turned up two or three weeks ago, he said.
Montgomery said the board’s attorney discovered the signed document.
“We discussed it with the board, and obviously, it was something we needed to follow,” he said. “But until I saw the signed order, I was not convinced that it was in effect. We needed to comply. We did not need to be in a position where we were potentially violating a court order.”
Superintendent Tony Ball said the court decree spells out the rotation of the chairmanship at equal intervals among the five board members over the course of a four-year term. It does not, however, address the order in which the chairmanship should rotate.
“During the course of the lawsuit (brought against Ball and the board by McGhee and residents Sandra Beavers and Debra Wilson), we found a signed copy of the decree. I had never seen a signed copy and thought it was just something that had been talked about.”
The lawsuit was filed in September 2018.
In order for McGhee to get her turn to be chair before the next election, the board had to go ahead and appoint her, Ball said.
CENSURES
McGhee has been censured by her fellow board members on two occasions for publicly making allegations against Talladega High School Assistant Principal Chucky Miller without being able to back them up. In fact, the school system’s financial records showed the allegations to be patently false.
The first censure followed a lengthy public hearing in November 2016 (with the actual censure vote in March 2017), followed by a second censure in December 2018.
The first censure was based around a state a law that provided for several different sanctions, including a bar on McGhee serving as a board officer.
The second censure was far broader and essentially barred McGhee from speaking at board meetings without the board going into executive session.
The second censure was deemed so overly broad that it would likely constitute a violation of McGhee’s First Amendment rights, according to the Alabama Press Association.
On May 24, during the same meeting where McGhee was named chair, the second censure was repealed in its entirety. The first censure remains in effect, except for the provision barring McGhee from holding office within the board.
“We did not address the first censure other than removing one provision by the action we took,” Montgomery said. “When we got a copy of the valid court order, we decided that superseded that part of the first censure. We needed to comply with the law.”
Montgomery added the first censure has been sent to the state superintendent of education, but that to date no action has been taken on.
Based on Alabama law, the state superintendent can investigate the allegations and present his findings to the state board, which can, in turn, impose broader sanctions, including disqualifying McGhee from seeking re-election.
Neither McGhee nor Montgomery chose to comment on how the board’s actions last week might impact the pending federal suit.
“I have not spoken with my attorney,” McGhee said, referring to former state Sen. Hank Sanders. “I’m going to let him handle it. That’s his job.”
Montgomery said he did not know exactly what impact rescinding the second censure and voting McGhee into the chairmanship might have, adding “it certainly can’t hurt.”
The suit also alleges Ball was hired in violation of Alabama’s Open Meetings Law, and other qualified applicants were ignored. Beavers and Wilson allege their children were mistreated by the system, and that they were not allowed to make a case to the superintendent or the board, although the complaint lacks specifics.
For his part, Ball, who is being represented by his own counsel rather than the board’s, points out that he was in no way involved in his own hiring and that most of the other allegations in the suit predate his tenure as superintendent.
The suit is pending in federal court. Attorneys for Ball and the board have filed a response to the original complaint, which was then amended.
A second amended complaint was filed and later stricken because of a timeliness issue. The most recent order in the federal case file says a new amended complaint can be filed with the permission of the judge.
“I just want everyone to be treated fair,” McGhee said. “We’ve taken time out for some personal differences and used those against certain individuals. Good people should keep their jobs, but we’ve got people being promoted and transferred.”