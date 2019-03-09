LEEDS – Former Moody High Principal Dale Stripling put his knowledge to work recently as he helped teach local school officials at a district training session at Leeds High.
Stripling is a regional safe school trainer for the Alabama Department of Education in Montgomery.
Representatives from the St. Clair County, Pell City, Leeds City, Talladega County, Talladega City and the Sylacauga City school systems participated in the one-day program. Several police departments sat in on the training as well.
Stripling said four different agencies prepared four different training sessions.
“The different agencies were the State Department of Education, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Office of Information Technology (OIT) and the Alabama Mental Health Department,” Stripling said. “This training tries to let participants know different phases of things that are important to school safety.”
Stripling said Gov. Kay Ivey has required that each district designate a safe schools person.
“Most of the schools’ student resource officers are involved,” Stripling said. “Many times, it is the counselors who are head of the districts. There are also nurses involved, as well as information technology personnel.”
Stripling said that, for instance, the mental health of students is critical.
“OIT talked to us about cyber bullying, Internet and apps,” Stripling said. “ALEA discussed safe escapes and ‘run, hide, fight.’ The Alabama State Department of Education talked about the Colorado Threat Assessment.”
Stripling said the state of Colorado has made milestone improvements since the Columbine High School shooting April 20, 1999.
That’s when two teenagers went on a shooting spree, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others before turning their guns on themselves and committing suicide.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.