ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Odenville and Moody elementary schools are part of 41 additional classrooms statewide that will be funded through the Pre-K through 3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning (P-3).
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education made the announcement Tuesday.
“Alabama children have reaped the benefits of our nationally recognized First Class Pre-K program, and our P-3 program works to build upon those gains all the way through the third grade,” Ivey said. “As we head into year three of the P-3 program, I’m proud to be funding 41 additional classrooms.
“Those early years are vitally important for a student’s future success. By expanding this program even further, we are certainly taking advantage of those valuable years in a child’s learning journey.”
This funding supports an additional 32 kindergarten classrooms, five first-grade classrooms and four second-grade classrooms to take part in the P-3 program, bringing the new statewide total from an original 35 classrooms in the 2017 pilot year to 117 P-3 classrooms this upcoming 2019-20 school year.
St. Clair Superintendent Mike Howard said system officials have not yet decided on what grade level the Moody and Odenville grants will be used. He said they could be spread out over Pre-K-3 or concentrated on one of those grade levels, depending on need.
Jan Bailey, Pre-K director for the St. Clair County school system, said OES and MES will both receive $90,000 for this program.
“We are very excited to be part of this P-3 initiative,” Bailey said. “This integrated approach is a continuum from our Pre-K classrooms. These grants will assist our teachers (in implementing) developmentally appropriate practices.”
MES Principal Kathy Tice said she was thrilled to be a recipient and to participate in Alabama’s P-3 initiative.
“The grant has given kindergarten teachers a renewed love of teaching,” Tice said. “They are now able to provide their students opportunities they would never have had before.”
OES Principal Christa Urban said the kindergarten teachers at her school are thrilled to be the recipients of the Kellogg P-3 Grant for the upcoming school year.
“This will enable teachers to establish their classrooms with research-based, play items that are all developmentally appropriate,” Urban said. “Children learn best through play and hands-on. They will have resources and curriculum, along with much training, to implement the new ‘gold’ teaching, learning and assessment program. They are excited to see age appropriate learning take place. This will benefit the students socially and emotionally.”
The goal of the P-3 program, now moving into its third year, is to expand the early learning continuum from First Class Pre-K through third grade. The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education and the Alabama State Department of Education are working together to align instructional practices, assessment and leadership from pre-K to third grade.
P-3 is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education through the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Governor’s Strong Start Strong Finish education initiative and the federal Preschool Development Grant, Birth through Five.
P-3 works to ensure student success and achievement gap closure by expanding access to the nationally recognized, high-quality First Class Pre-K program model and taking the most successful parts of K-3 initiatives to establish a strong foundation of early learning experiences that promote student achievement and success.
Currently, 1,348 children are impacted by the P-3 program. With the addition of 41 new classrooms to the program, more than 2,100 students will be participating in the Pre-K–3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning in 2019-20.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.