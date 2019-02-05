PELL CITY – Dr. Michael Barber, superintendent of Pell City Schools, gave one piece of advice to the 21 students who were only moments away from taking the stage at the Center for Education and Performing Arts theater for the 2019 St. Clair County Spelling Bee.
“Take a deep breath,” he told the students.
Odenville Middle School student Jessiann Myers did just that and claimed the 2019 St. Clair County Spelling Bee crown.
“I was super nervous at first,” said Myers, adding she eventually calmed her nerves. She said it was like a wave of peace and calm surrounded her.
“I kept telling myself, ‘It’s going to be OK. It’s going to be OK. It’s going to be OK,’” Myers said. “And I got up there and did my best.”
Myers said she was hoping for at least a second- or third-place finish among the contestants from all the schools scattered throughout St. Clair County.
“I wasn’t expecting to win,” she said.
But after five rounds of elimination, Myers stood in front of the audience and spelled out the championship word – D E V O U T.
Myers will now compete in the 2019 Alabama State Spelling Bee, which is slated for noon Saturday, March 9, at Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster.
Victory Christian School student Haley Hendrix was the runner-up Tuesday, and Emily Treadwell from Duran Junior High School South captured third place. As runner-up, Hendrix will compete in the state competition if Myers is unable to attend.
Only two of the 21 contestants had participated in a prior St. Clair County Spelling Bee. Myers was not one of them.
The students who sat in chairs on the stage were from grades 2-8.
“We had a second-grader win one time,” said Ronnie McFarling, who was the pronouncer for the spelling bee.
Retired teacher and counselor Pam Foote and CEPA Director Jeff Thompson served as judges. Contestants went through one practice round before the elimination rounds began.
Six contestants fell out in the first round. Four contestants left the stage in both the second and third rounds, and three spellers left the competition after missing words in the fourth, leaving four students in the fifth and final round before the winner emerged.
All contestants received medals and certificates for qualifying for the event.
Joining Myers, Hendrix and Treadwell in the competition were Gabriel Andrews from Ashville Elementary School, Lillian Bell from Moody Junior High School, Elaine Bryan from Springville Middle School, Trace Elrod from Duran Junior High School North, Andrew Guizar from Steele Junior High School, Lucius Hawkins from Iola Roberts Elementary School, Elisabeth Hoffman from Springville Elementary School, Tomazz Jackson from Coosa Valley Elementary School, Michael Knight from Ragland High School, Zach LeBerte from Eden Elementary School, Ella Grace Madison from Moody Middle School, Charleigh Nance from Williams Intermediate School, Savannah Rhodes from Odenville Elementary School, Ashlyn Riley from Odenville Intermediate School, Tyler Scott from Margaret Elementary School, Madilyn Shute from Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School, Raley Taylor from Ashville Middle School, and Caleb Vecsey from Moody Elementary School.