Odenville Middle School special ed teacher dies after battle with COVID-19

ODENVILLE -- Odenville Middle School announced its special education teacher and Lincoln High assistant softball coach Leo Davidovich, 47, recently passed away from COVID-19.
According to Davidovich’s wife, Cindy Davidovich, her husband had been in the hospital since Aug. 24, also battling pneumonia and a bacterial infection.
Leo Davidovich lived in Lincoln with his wife and daughter, Kylie Davidovich, on their family farm. As a sports enthusiast, he coached school softball, travel softball and basketball, according to his profile on the St. Clair County Board of Education website.
He held a bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) and a master’s degree from Jacksonville State University.
“He fought a long, hard battle that his body could not handle. He is at peace now. Kylie and I are handling it the best way we can. For those who have reached out to us during this time, we will be forever grateful,” said Cindy Davidovich via Facebook.
OMS posted a statement on Facebook.
“Mr. Leo Davidovich was a special education teacher who reached his students with his engaging lessons, training and development of functional life skills,” the post says. “He diligently worked to make his lessons applicable to his students and he strongly believed students should be able to use the skills from his classroom later in life.
“Mr. Davidovich was beloved by all his students at OMS because his students knew how much he cared for them and loved them.
“In the short time Mr. Davidovich was a faculty member at OMS, he enhanced the school atmosphere by bolstering the staff morale with his infectious wit. The Odenville community has truly lost a selfless teacher and human being that will be forever missed.”
The Davidovich family asks that instead of sending flowers, donations be made to the Odenville Middle School special needs program.
A memorial service was set for Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City. The family was to receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
A second memorial service will be at a later date in Leo Davidovich’s native Pennsylvania.