ODENVILLE -- An Odenville man was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Thursday.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as William Aubrey Crocker III, 37, of Odenville.
Sheriff Billy J. Murray said St. Clair County narcotics investigators, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and the Odenville Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at Crocker’s residence on the 300 block of Crocker Road.
“Narcotics investigators recovered a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the residence,” Murray said.
Murray said Crocker was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crocker is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $108,000 bond.
