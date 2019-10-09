OAK GROVE -- The town of Oak Grove will play host to its 10th annual Fall Festival this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Town Park.
Admission is free and open to all ages.
According to Oak Grove town officials, several vendors and activities are planned.
“This is a fun day that the town of Oak Grove sets aside to bring the community together to enjoy a fun, safe, family day,” a post from Oak Grove’s official Facebook reads.
Live music will be provided by Wesley Allen and the Nasburg Gang, along with Dodson Parkway and the Old Pros.
Oak Grove Town Clerk Robin Taylor said in addition to having multiple area vendors and arts and crafts booths, the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department will be grilling out hamburgers and hot dogs for hungry guests.
“Proceeds from what they sale will go directly back into funding for the VFD,” Taylor said.
Other concessions, such as barbecue and funnel cakes, will be served.
“Several area churches are also participating in activities with the kids and youth. We will also have inflatables and a train rides,” Taylor said. “Everyone is welcome to attend.”
Oak Grove Town Park is at 1042 Forest Glen Road.
For more information, call Oak Grove Town Hall at 256-249-9971.
