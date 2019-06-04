CHILDERSBURG — The City of Childersburg has gained a new business. O’Reilly Auto Parts opened a Childersburg store on May 29 at 32237 U.S. Highway 280.
“This is a big step forward for the city of Childersburg and the surrounding areas,”
Coosa Valley Chamber Director Tom Roberts said. “Our businesses attract a lot of customers from outside the city, and this is just one that will help draw them in.”
The grand opening will last until June 25, a press release notes.
“We are planning a ribbon cutting for late June or early July,” Roberts said.
According to the press release, in honor of the opening and as an O’Reilly’s tradition, store manager Alan Brouilette recently presented Alabama Childhood Food Solutions with a $200 donation on behalf of the company.
“O’Reilly Auto Parts is honored to be a part of such a worthwhile organization,” the press release reads. “The company is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional markets.”
Roberts said Brouilette has helped to develop new businesses in Childersburg and throughout the region. “He works hard to make sure the needs of current and potential consumers are met.”
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, and operates more than 5,300 stores in the United States, the release notes.
Hours of operation for the Childersburg location are Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, call 256-346-7004.