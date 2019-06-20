ASHVILLE -- Health Care Inc. in Ashville recently celebrated Nursing Home Week.
The theme was “Channel Surfing through the Decades.”
Each day, the residents dressed up in a certain decade’s attire and hosted related activities pertaining to that decade's classic television shows.
On ’50’s Day, there was “American Bandstand” Karaoke, a reenactment of classic “I Love Lucy” episodes, “Bonanza” Bingo, and Flow Church presented the “Howdy Doody” Puppet Show.
On ’60’s Day, T&N Acre Zoo starred in Mr. Ed’s Petting Zoo. The day’s activities included the game show “The Newlywed” Roommate Game, and Philip Mulkey and Roger and Jacque Kimbrel and friends hosted “Hee Haw” Pickin' and Grinnin'.
One of the residents even joined in and picked the guitar with them.
On ’70’s Day, there was a “M.A.S.H.” dog tag activity, “The Love Boat” model sailboat regalia, “Good Times” BBQ presented by Regional Ambulance, “Charlie's Angels” Keno and Happy Hour, and Wednesday Night Live starring Cy Steele from Atlanta.
On ’80’s Day, there was a hit with the “Golden Girls” trivia game, “Crocodile Hunter” Animal Show presented by Rick Rakestraw, “The Price is Right” Auction, and “Cheers” and Beers Poker Game.
Participants wrapped up Nursing Home Week with ’90’s Day and a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Songs and Dance-Off, “Friends” Friendship Bracelets, “American Gladiator” Staff Competition and “Saved By the Bell” Bingo.
One resident said it was the best week they have ever experienced.
“We all enjoyed Nursing Home Week, especially the residents,” said Certified Nurses Assistant Kem Harless.
Added Director of Nursing Amanda Fitpatrick,“There were so many fun activities. We had a blast. Party on dude.”
Said Housekeeping Supervisor Brandi Looney, “It was the best Nursing Home Week we have ever had,”
Certified Activities Coordinator Kelli Smith said it was an amazing week.
“Our residents are still talking about how much fun they had,” she said. “I love when our nursing home weeks go so well and everyone has so much fun. The pressure is on to make next year’s event even bigger and better.”
