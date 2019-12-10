PELL CITY — Auburn University students have joined the ongoing conversation on redeveloping Pell City’s historic districts.
Students from the university’s Graduate Community Planning Program delivered four proposals to the city on Friday. These proposals were part of a partnership between a class, overseen by Associate Professor Dr. Jay Mittal, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and the city to look at ways to redevelop downtown and Avondale.
Students were split into four groups with each group focusing on different areas of Pell City. Some group’s proposals focused on downtown, while others focused almost exclusively on Avondale. The ideas were varied, running from moving the city center to adding park space on the former Avondale site.
Most plans involved heavy use of the former Avondale site, with proposals having a theme of turning it into a multi-use site. Some proposals offered the idea of adding housing and business space while others would turn the entire site over to parks. All of the plans focused on turning the Avondale Water Tank, one of the last two structures left from the old mill, into a landmark with a surrounding park.
The most universal idea given by the students was an overhaul of the city’s zoning. The proposals called for mixed-use zoning in downtown and Avondale, as well as special overlay zoning districts. These districts would give the city more control over how these areas are developed. These plans also focused on starting an Historical Preservation Commission and Downtown Development Authority. City Manager Brian Muenger feels the ideas about city regulations may be the ones most likely to see use in the near future.
“Those ideas are things that are the most immediately actionable,” he said.
One of the most interesting parts of the presentations weas the different ideas for Bussie Oil, which was the origin of the entire initiative. These ideas ranged from keeping the tanks in the current location as a landmark, to turning the whole site into a skate park or playground.
Mittal notes that part of the point of the project was for his students to give the city varied ideas.
“Not every idea is implementable,” he said, adding that they can all help the process along.
City Councilman Jason Mitcham, who also serves on the Pell City Planning and Zoning Commission, noted that several ideas given by the students were simliar to ideas the city already had.
“We’ve had several of the same ideas,” he said.
Muenger agreed with Mitcham, pointing out that one proposal specifically mentioned turning the Avondale Business Building into a museum, an idea that City Council has recently taken early steps toward.
“Some of these ideas are ideas because they are a very natural progression of what is there,” Muenger said.
He noted that for the time being, his main focus will remain on Bussie Oil.