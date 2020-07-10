Numerous historical documents uncovered during renovation of Talladega’s old Isbell Bank building (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The renovation of one of Talladega’s most significant historic buildings has yielded a treasure trove of items of historical significance.
Benjamin Crawford, who grew up in the area and now deals in rare books and manuscripts, recently purchased the old Isbell Bank building on The Square in Talladega. He said it was apparent the building had an attic, and the repair of a window had provided a brief glance inside.
Crawford said an elaborate ceiling had been installed in the old bank building around the turn of the 20th century, and it was in the process of removing this ceiling to restore the old one beneath that he learned what all he might have uncovered.
“We put up a 20-foot scaffold and lowered things down in a basket,” he said. “There was a lot of trash and rats nests,” and some documents were hopelessly water damaged. All of them were covered in a thick layer of coal dust. And he has only just begun cataloging his haul.
The bank’s charter and stock subscriptions were in there, he said, but a number of the documents actually predate the establishment of the bank itself, just after the Civil War.
There are numerous federal land grant documents, printed on vellum and signed by the president of the United States at the time of the grant. A dozen of these were signed by President Andrew Jackson.
“They’re handwritten,” Crawford said. “They’re basically deeds that the bank would have kept.”
The oldest so far was granted to a Joseph Hudson in May 1829. Another was granted to a Charles Peters in 1832. Peters shortly afterward sold his grant to the McClellan family, who also purchased most of the deeds granted by President Jackson.
Presidents Martin Van Buren, John Tyler and Millard Fillmore also signed land grants transferring Indian property to settlers with family names including Funderburg, Whitson, Adams, Abercrombie, Hearn and Collier.
The land grants provide a fascinating glimpse into the early history of this part of the state, but they are the tip of the iceberg. “Some of them are still sealed,” he said.
There are several rosters for the Talladega Rifles of the Third Regiment of the Alabama Militia, along with uniform and equipment catalogs and a document from the election of officers from 1894.
There are quite a few of what appear to be Civil War era letters. Crawford said he is planning to hire an expert to appraise the stamps on the envelopes before getting into them.
There are stock certificates and insurance documents from the Alabama Iron and Steel Company and local railroad companies, and what appears to be a ledger belonging to Dr. Boswell, the man many believe beat the Wright Brothers to heavier than air flight. The founding documents of the Talladega, Nashville and Montgomery Railway Company turned up also.
There are also documents that may document the founding of a Masonic Lodge in Talladega, swatches of hand painted wallpaper, paperback books and magazines, a document from a justice of the peace dating back to 1841, and stacks of bank notes going back to 1829, at least.
“The Isbell bank had a press in the basement, where they printed more than $1.3 million,” Crawford said.
Naturally, there were also several boxes of leatherbound bank ledgers, patents, railroad tickets and, among the most recent documents discovered in the attic so far, correspondence from Alabama’s Constitutional Convention of 1901.
“They kept everything,” Crawford said.