Number of St. Clair Correctional inmates who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 rises to 7

SPRINGVILLE -- Sylvester Hartley, a 60-year-old inmate serving a life-without-parole sentence for three counts of first-degree kidnapping out of Escambia County at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, passed away Friday, Aug. 21.
Hartley, who suffered from several advanced, underlying medical conditions, was admitted to a local hospital July 4 after showing symptoms of COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus upon admission.
Hartley’s condition improved, and he was discharged from the hospital to St. Clair’s infirmary. However, upon his condition worsening, he was readmitted to the hospital for critical care July 25. He remained in the hospital until his passing.
He was the seventh inmate at St. Clair to die after testing positive for the virus.
Three hundred thirty-two total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the Alabama Department of Corrections’ inmate population, 78 of which remain active. That includes one new case at St. Clair, according to a news release Monday.
Seventy-six COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Two hundred seventy-five staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.