Number of shootings in Talladega over last week grows by at least one

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to two more shootings over the weekend, although one of these may have involved a stray bullet from a homicide last week that is still under investigation.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the first incident was reported early Saturday at a house on the 500 block of West Street. McCoy said the resident reported she had found a back window shot out, but that it likely happened last Thursday, April 9, during a previously reported incident that resulted in the death of Patrick Demetrius Swain, 36.
There was no damage inside the home aside from the broken window, and no one inside had been injured. It was not immediately clear if she had been at home at the time of the shooting or not, McCoy added.
The other incident was reported Sunday evening at Talladega Downs.
McCoy said officers were responding to a shots fired call when they found at least three vehicles that appeared to have bullet holes in them or had windows shot out. No one, including the owners of the three vehicles, said they had seen or heard anything.
The vehicles were listed as a 2006 Pontiac G6, a 2000 Nissan Altima and a 2017 Nissan Altima. McCoy said investigators recovered several .762 caliber shell casings from the scene.
None of the vehicles were occupied, and no one was injured, he said.
Counting the incident on West Street, police have responded to seven shootings in the city limits in six days. Two people have been killed, and two others sustained relatively minor injuries.
The first incident in the current wave was reported April 8 on the 400 block of Coosa Street, the home of Nijah L. Curry, 22. Curry was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his home, with shell casings recovered in the yard, on the front porch and inside the house itself. A second victim was discovered down the road with a gunshot wound to his leg, which was deemed non-life-threatening.
The second shooting was reported later the same night at a residence on Elizabeth Avenue. No one was home at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured, according to Talladega police.
The next evening, April 9, police also responded to a shots fired call at Talladega Downs. An apartment was hit, but there was no one inside at the time and no one was injured.
Swain was shot to death about five hours later, according to reports.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at Henderson and West streets, just passed Benny’s Mini Mart, and found Swain lying in the roadway, bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.
McCoy said the house on West Street was close enough to the scene of Swain’s shooting to be a stray bullet from that incident.
On April 10, officers responded to yet another shooting incident, on 19th Street.
According to the victim and a witness, a black Ford Expedition or Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows approached the house southbound on 19th Street. Someone inside the vehicle rolled down a window and fired several shots at the house, one of which grazed the victim on his lower left leg.
Four shots appear to have penetrated into the house. Although no one else was hit, the victim said there were at least four people inside at the time, including a 3-year-old girl.
The incident on 19th Street took place across town from the others, but McCoy said Monday the relationship, if any, between the other shootings was not immediately clear. None of the people who had their vehicles shot into in Talladega Downs on Sunday appear to be connected to any of the previous incidents.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.