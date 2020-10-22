Number of reported shootings in Talladega this month grows to 6

TALLADEGA -- Three weeks into October, Talladega police have already responded to half a dozen shots fired calls at five different locations during the month.
Based on the number of shell casings recovered at the scenes, these incidents involve the firing of about 140 rounds. Two people have been injured, although neither of their injuries appear life-threatening.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, investigators have identified suspects in the most recent incident, although no one has been charged in any of them, and cooperating witnesses have been extremely rare. There does not appear to be any evidence that any of the incidents are related to any of the others.
The most recent incident, Thompson said, was reported at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at a mobile home on the 420 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. There were at least six people in the house at the time, but none of them were hit.
The trailer itself appears to have been struck four times, with two bullet holes in a bedroom wall and two more in the living room wall.
Investigators recovered seven .223 caliber shell casings, a 9 mm shell casing and a bullet fragment from the scene of the crime.
In this case, there was a witness who reported seeing armed teenagers nearby earlier in the night. Two guns were recovered, and three juvenile suspects were questioned, but as of Wednesday afternoon, none had been charged.
The first shooting of the month was reported in Curry Court on Oct. 6. Two apartments occupied by three people, including a 3-year-old girl, were fired into, but again, no one was hurt. Four casings and two bullet fragments were recovered.
The second incident was at the Tiger Mart on East Street on Oct. 12. From this scene, investigators managed to recover 18 shell casings, and although a great deal of property was damaged, none of the seven people inside the store were hurt. The shots appeared to have been fired from Mosley Street, on the other side of East Street from the store.
Although no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, a review of the surveillance video did turn up one of the cashiers taking money from the till and giving it to his girlfriend. The cashier has been charged with theft.
Next was an incident at Talladega Downs on Oct. 16, where at least seven shots were fired into an apartment and three more were fired into the tennant’s car. No one was injured, and no witnesses have come forward.
The next two incidents both took place in City Court II, the first last Friday and the second on Monday.
The first incident involved a shooting into an occupied vehicle, following an argument between the victim and an unidentified suspect. The victim was hit a total of four times in the neck and shoulder but was still able to attempt to drive himself to the hospital before he was stopped by a patrol officer on the way to the shots fired call.
The second incident at City Court II involved at least four apartments, three vehicles and one individual sustaining a gunshot wound to the hip. He was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, and although information on his condition was not available, he is expected to recover.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-00011.