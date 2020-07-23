Number of new business licenses up sharply in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- In spite of the undeniable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Talladega City Council got some good financial news during its regular meeting Monday evening.
As expected, overall revenues for June 2020 were down somewhat over the same month last year, $1,039,904.99 to $1,106590.80. The biggest impact was seen in the city’s largest funding source, the sales and use tax, at $909,261 last month to $980,465 for the same month last year.
“That $70,000 is obviously a substantial number,” Council President Joe Power said. “That’s going to be because of COVID. There are some wild variations in there, but we think we know the reasons for that, and we are working on a plan to mitigate that and take control of things again.”
On the bright side, taxes on beer more than doubled this year, from $8,918 to $18,398, and taxes on wine were up slightly as well. Taxes on hard liquor are collected by the state, and figures for that were not available this week.
But perhaps the biggest surprise was the significant increase in licensing fees.
The number of new licenses went from four last June to 30 this June, while renewals were up from 30 to 37 over the same period. Licensing revenue almost quadrupled, from $8,395 in June 22019 to $33,590 for the past month.
After the meeting, City Manager Beth Cheeks explained, “The vast majority of the new business licenses were for contractors, for building, electrical, etc., which means there must be a lot of building going on around town.”
As for the 10 mil property tax and the motor vehicle license tax, both of which are collected by the county, the numbers are both up, but their meaning is harder to interpret.
The 10 mil property tax increased from $599 in June 2019 to $27,633 in the past month. Motor vehicle license fees for the past month were listed at $341, up from zero for June 2019.
“Since she’s been in office, (Revenue Commissioner) Cindy Pennington has made some adjustments and recalculations,” Cheeks said.
Pennington was elected in March 2020, and the office of revenue commissioner had been essentially vacant since the previous November, when Pennington’s predecessor, John Allen, lost his bond and was forced out.
For several months prior to his de facto removal, however, he had been at odds with the other agencies of county government and had withheld timely payments in the late summer and early fall. Cheeks said this likely accounted for the large discrepancies.
The other good news came from the year-to-date budget figures included in the same report.
As Power pointed out, “Our total revenue collected so far is about 20 percent of what we budgeted, but there is still 25 percent of the (fiscal) year left, so we have the potential to collect more revenue than we expected. On the expenditures, the numbers are different, but the situation is similar. We’ve spent 62 percent of what we budgeted with 75 percent of the year gone, so that’s a good thing also.”
Cheeks said there were several factors involved in the reduction of expenses, including a significant decrease in money spent on gasoline. “We were spending a lot less on gas because of COVID-19, and the price was down for the same reason, which helps even more,” she said. Gas tax revenues were down from June 2019 to last month, by $18,243 to $13,640.
“The budget looks good,” Cheeks added. “We will probably have a surplus at the end of the year.”
The previous council had approved a budget for the current fiscal year that began with a deficit, but several adjustments have been made by both councils since then.